TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 has struck off the country’s southwestern coast, causing material damage but no injuries.

The Institute of GeoSciences, Energy, Water and Environment says the quake occurred at 1826 GMT (1926 local time) Friday and affected the Borsh commune, 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana. The Borsh area is in Albania’s Riviera area on the Ionian Sea that is frequently visited by tourists.

The Defense Ministry said Saturday that five houses were damaged in Kuc village.

Albania is part of an earthquake-prone area, registering quakes every few days, though most are not felt.