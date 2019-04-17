NEW DELHI (AP) — A powerful storm bringing dust, lightning and unseasonal rain has killed at least 47 people in central and western India, officials said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish in a tweet over the loss of lives and announced relief for the victims’ families.

Tuesday’s storm had winds reaching 50 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour) and damaged homes and uprooted trees and power lines in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan states.

The worst hit was Rajasthan state, where at least 24 people died, relief officer Ashutosh Pednekar said.

Madhya Pradesh state’s top elected official, Kamal Nath, said at least 10 deaths were reported there.

The Press Trust of India news agency said 13 other deaths were reported in Gujarat and Maharashtra states.

India’s monsoon season starts in June and ends in September.