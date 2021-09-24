BOSTON (AP) — The operator of a light rail train that crashed into the rear of another train on the Boston area’s public transit system in July, sending more than two dozen people to the hospital, now faces criminal charges, according to court records.

Owen Turner, 50, is charged with gross negligence of a person in control of a train and gross negligence of a person having care of a common carrier, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

Turner declined to comment to the newspaper.

The crash on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Green Line B branch on July 30 near Boston University sent 27 passengers and workers to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released this week, Turner had his train on “full power” and was traveling 31 mph when he struck a train going 10 mph.

According to court records, Turner told police that he received a signal light indicating he was cleared to proceed but that “he does not remember anything” before impact.

Turner has a history of operating trains at excessive speed, according to the police report.

An MBTA spokesperson said this week that the agency is moving to fire Turner.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 6.