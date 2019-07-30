PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A driver climbed out of the sunroof of a moving car to flee the scene of a chain-reaction crash in Philadelphia.

Video of the wreck was captured by a camera outside the studios of WPVI-TV on Friday.

The driver of a red Cadillac apparently did not see that the cars ahead of him had stopped and he slammed into one, which hit another car and then another. With the Cadillac still in motion, the man climbed through the sunroof and ran off.

Video showed the driver returned to the scene in the back of a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle nearly 45 minutes later.

Police appeared to ticket the man, who was able to drive away in the Cadillac.

State police have not said what the citation was for.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com