CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple described as “doomsday preppers” is accused of sexually and physically abusing adoptive twins who escaped and reported them.

Mirko and Regina Ceska were arrested Friday on charges including sexual assault and neglect.

Wakulla County Sheriff’s officials say the couple had custody of the two victims. The women told authorities they were forced to raise livestock, sheer sheep and use a loom. They said the couple had properties across the country stocked with food and weapons in case of disaster.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the women weren’t allowed to talk in public, were beaten with a metal rod and fed little food. Authorities also said both women described occasions where Mirko Ceska forced sex acts on them.

The Associated Press in 2009 reported that the Ceskas met with then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist to discuss overmedicating foster children. They asked for his help in keeping children safe during the foster care process.