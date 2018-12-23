CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese doctors say they will go on an indefinite strike to press demands for President Omar Bashir to step down.
An independent coalition of professionals said the strike, which will begin Monday, will be the first in a series of protests calling for an end to Bashir’s nearly 30-year rule. There have also been calls for a general strike on Wednesday.
News of the strike came as street protests over worsening economic conditions and corruption erupted for the fifth consecutive day Sunday, with thousands taking to the streets in several Sudanese cities, according to activists.
Opposition leader Sadeq al-Mahdi told reporters Saturday that as many as 22 people were killed in clashes with police since the protests began last week. The government has acknowledged fatalities but provided no figures.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Partial government shutdown likely to extend past Christmas WATCH
- What was Michelle Obama thinking after Trump's inauguration? 'Bye, Felicia.'
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Aquarium apologizes for tweets about sea otter
- Washington state native James Mattis foreshadowed resignation as defense secretary in Richland speech