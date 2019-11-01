MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is backing plan to elect new leadership for Alabama’s beleaguered Democratic Party.

A statement filed in court by the head of the national party, Tom Perez, says a party meeting planned for Saturday to elect new leaders complies with rules.

The current chair of the party, Nancy Worley, and others have filed suit to block the meeting. They contend it would be improper.

A judge is considering their request following a hearing.

Insurgents seeking new leadership are aligned with Alabama’s only Democratic statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones. Jones says he’s supporting state Rep. Chris England for chair.

Perez’s statement says Alabama likely won’t get to send representatives to the Democratic National Convention next year without changes approved by the national party.