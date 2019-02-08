MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing evidence against a 26-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer.

A spokesman for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that investigators have forwarded the case to the office, which will decide whether to file charges against Jordan P. Fricke.

Fricke was arrested following the shooting that killed 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner. The officer was shot while serving a search warrant Wednesday. Rittner was the third Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty in the past eight months.

The city is holding a vigil Friday evening. A procession Thursday took Rittner’s casket from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home, passing the park where the 17-year police veteran was married two years ago.

Milwaukee police didn’t immediately respond to a message Friday asking if Fricke had an attorney.