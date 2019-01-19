A diocese in Kentucky is looking into videos that show youths, possibly from the diocese’s all-male high school, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington.
Laura Keener of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington said Saturday it regrets the incident and is investigating but didn’t comment further.
The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills.
Videos circulating online show a youth standing extremely close to an elderly Native American as he chanted and played a drum. Other youths, some wearing clothing with Covington logos, surrounded them, laughing and shouting.
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico sharply criticized what she called a display of “blatant hate.”