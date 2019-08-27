NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s longtime bank says it has tax records Congress is seeking in its investigation of the president’s finances.

Deutsche Bank revealed in court papers Tuesday that it has tax returns responsive to a subpoena sent this year in which Congress asked the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family.

Trump has sued to block two House committees from getting the records.

A federal appeals court had ordered Deutsche Bank to say whether or not Trump’s tax returns were in its possession.

Initially, the bank wouldn’t tell the judges. And in a court filing Tuesday, it blacked out the name of the person or people whose tax records it had, citing privacy rules.

Messages were left with a Deutsche Bank attorney seeking comment.