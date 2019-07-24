DETROIT (AP) — Police say a Detroit gas station clerk who was apparently trying to shoot a potato chip thief ended up wounding a bystander instead.

Police say a young man was shot in the chest Tuesday night at the gas station on the city’s west side. At the same time, a different person was trying to leave without paying for several bags of potato chips. Police say the clerk fired through the gas station’s glass door at the alleged thief.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition. Police say they detained both the suspected thief and the clerk.

The case is expected to be reviewed by prosecutors for possible charges.