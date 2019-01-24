DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man whose 7-year-old daughter was struck and killed when she went for help after he crashed a stolen van has been sentenced.
A Wayne County Circuit Court judge on Thursday ordered 48-year-old Wilburt Dion Thomas to serve 4½ to 15 years in prison.
Thomas crashed July 15 into an abandoned vehicle along Interstate 94 in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. DeSandra Thomas was struck and killed by another vehicle as she left the van to seek help.
Thomas pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths WATCH
- Europe court orders Italy to pay damages to Amanda Knox
- Adoptee deported by U.S. sues S. Korea, agency
- Trump says he'll give State of Union after shutdown ends VIEW
- They went to Mexico for surgery. They came back with a deadly superbug. VIEW