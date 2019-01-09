DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man whose 7-year-old daughter was struck and killed when she went for help after he crashed a stolen van has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 47-year-old Wilburt Dion Thomas also pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree child abuse and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16. He will be sentenced Jan. 24.
Thomas had been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, operating under the influence, marijuana possession and having an open container.
DeSandra Thomas died July 15 after her father crashed into an abandoned vehicle along Interstate 94 in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. When she went for help, another driver struck her, killing the girl instantly.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear' WATCH
- 'Don't feed the fatberg': Huge mass blocks English sewer
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- What air travelers should know about the government shutdown