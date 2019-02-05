NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates has been arraigned from a hospital psychiatric ward on charges he punched a New York City police officer after failing to pay a taxi fare.
The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including assault, resisting arrest and theft of services.
His lawyer says they’re looking forward to “resolving this manner in an expeditious and satisfactory fashion.”
Bates was arrested around 1:30 a.m., Jan. 26 at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport after allegedly refusing to pay a $32 cab fare.
Police say they would’ve let Bates go with an appearance ticket if he didn’t have any outstanding warrants, but he refused to be fingerprinted and slugged a sergeant.
Bates’ bail was set at $5,000 cash. His next hearing is scheduled for March 8.