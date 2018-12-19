BERLIN (AP) — German weekly Der Spiegel says one of its star reporters has left the publication after committing journalistic fraud “on a grand scale” over a number of years.
The magazine published a lengthy report Wednesday following an internal investigation into the work of Claas Relotius, a 33-year-old staff writer known for his vivid investigative stories.
Spiegel reported that Relotius, who previously worked for other publications and won a CNN Journalist of the Year award in 2014, has resigned after admitting to inventing interviews.
Several of Relotius’ articles were about the United States, including alleged abuse in a Florida reform school, an execution in Texas, a border militia in Arizona and a small town in Minnesota.
The magazine said the incident marks “a low point in the 70-year history of Der Spiegel.”