LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy shot and killed a K-9 that attacked him while he was feeding the dog.

The Ledger reports that the attack and shooting occurred Monday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the K-9 deputy had been feeding the dog, Recon, for about a week while the dog’s normal handler was out of town. The deputy says Recon clamped down on his hand, and the dog wouldn’t release him, forcing him to shoot the dog.

Officials say the deputy suffered a serious injury and underwent surgery on his hand.

Recon had been with the department for three years, and officials say they’re not sure what prompted the attack. They say it’s common for K-9 deputies to take care of each other’s dogs when they are away from home.

