MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting involving sheriff’s deputies at a Tennessee hotel.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said one person was killed in the shooting involving Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a hotel in Memphis. Sheriff’s office spokesman Anthony Buckner said the deputies were at the hotel serving a warrant for a wanted person.
DeVine said no law enforcement officers were injured.
No further details of the shooting have been released.
TBI is the state’s police agency. It investigates fatal shootings involving law enforcement officers at the request of the county’s district attorney.