MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in a shooting involving sheriff’s deputies outside a Tennessee hotel.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the hotel parking lot in Memphis. He says no officers were injured.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Anthony Buckner said the deputies were at the hotel serving a warrant for a wanted person.
The TBI, the state’s police agency, says in a statement that a man saw deputies approaching and reportedly fired on them. The agency says at least two deputies returned fire, hitting the man, who wasn’t immediately identified.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's speech exaggerates border peril WATCH
- Democrats speechless as scandal engulfs Virginia's leaders
- Women in white: Democrats draw contrast at Trump's address VIEW
- In Democratic response, Abrams sharply rebukes Trump WATCH
The state police agency investigates fatal shootings involving law enforcement officers at the request of the county’s district attorney.