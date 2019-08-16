VAN BUREN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a trooper and a deputy sheriff are hospitalized after being shot while serving an eviction notice in a rural area of the state.

The shooting led to a standoff that’s still ongoing Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. in Carter County in southern Missouri. A patrol spokesman. Sgt. Clark Parrott, told KFVS-TV that the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Both officers were wearing protective vests.

The deputy was shot in the leg, groin and chest. The trooper was shot in the shoulder and struck in his bulletproof vest.

Carter County is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

