WARNER ROBINS, Ga, (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in middle Georgia have arrested a woman they say stole lottery tickets after others shot and mortally wounded a clerk.

Houston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland said Friday that deputies arrested 43-year-old Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, of Bonaire, on Monday after finding evidence that McGhee stole lottery tickets from the same office at the Warner Robins business where clerk Sabrina Renee Dollar lay dying. Holland said deputies also believe McGhee briefly disconnected power from the building’s security system before emergency workers arrived.

McGhee is charged with theft by taking and tampering with evidence and remains jailed in Houston County without bail set. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

Holland did not accuse McGhee of being involved in the shooting of Dollar, saying McGhee called 911 after three unknown men entered the business, which offers video poker and sells lottery tickets, just after midnight on Jan. 18.

Video captured images of three armed men bursting in, apparently seeking to rob the store of cash. The video shows one of the robbers taking cash from McGhee and another woman before another man enters the shop’s office and fires his gun.