UNION, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in South Carolina shot and killed an 81-year-old man who fired a gun at them as they tried to take him into custody for a mental evaluation.
Union County Sheriff’s deputies said they were called Saturday night to a home near Union after a neighbor said Harold Thompson fired a gun in the air after his dog barked at him. Deputies say Thompson didn’t answer his door and, after several tries, they obtained a court order for a mental evaluation.
A sheriff’s statement says when deputies entered the home to take Thompson into custody, he walked out of a room with a gun, didn’t drop the weapon when ordered and fired at officers.
No officers were injured.
No one answered the phone Monday at Thompson’s home.