NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman claiming to be God held up a postal truck, stole a single package and fled on a tricycle.
The Naples Daily News reports that the robbery occurred Dec. 22 in a North Naples neighborhood.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Leida Crisostomo pointed a replica pistol at a jogger and stopped a mail truck. Deputies say she then fled after taking a package. When deputies caught up to Crisostomo later Saturday, they say she yelled that she was God and that she was hearing voices.
Crisostomo was charged with felony armed robbery and aggravated assault. She was being held on $25,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list whether she had an attorney who could comment.
___
Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com