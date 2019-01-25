Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHULUOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for whoever killed two men and a woman at a Florida home.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Seminole County deputies found the bodies Friday morning after an employer of one of the victims called the sheriff’s office to request a well-being check. Officials didn’t immediately say how they died.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma says there were no signs of a break-in at the Chuluota home, leading investigators to believe the victims knew the killer. Deputies were looking a white Honda Accord that was missing from the house. Officials believe the car might be in the Orlando area.

Authorities didn’t immediately name the suspect or victims.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Chuluota is located northeast of Orlando.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

The Associated Press