DENVER (AP) — An officer in Colorado was shot in the leg and police have launched a search for the shooter.

Denver police said in a tweet late Saturday that a large police presence was looking for the suspect in an area northwest of downtown.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.

As of early Sunday, the officer was in critical condition, Chief Ron Thomas told KDVR-TV. Thomas also said authorities had set up a perimeter in the search area, and residents were encouraged to stay inside their homes.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.