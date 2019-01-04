COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say all eight victims of a train crash in the central part of the Scandinavian country have now been identified, adding that all are Danish citizens.
Police say the victims —five women and three men who all were passengers — were between 27 and 60 but didn’t name them. Sixteen others were injured in Wednesday’s crash.
Police said Friday that the cause of the crash was still under investigation. The high-speed passenger train struck cargo that fell off a freight train coming from the opposition direction on a bridge that is part of the system linking the islands of Zealand and Funen.
The 18-kilometer (11-mile) Storebaelt link was closed to road traffic because of strong winds. It wasn’t immediately clear why rail traffic wasn’t halted as well.
