MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A half-dozen presidential candidates are backing the proposal known as “Medicare for All,” which would put the government in charge of most health benefits. But some Democrats they’re courting aren’t sure that the nation’s health care system should be overhauled so dramatically.

In more than two dozen interviews across three early-voting states, most Democratic voters told The Associated Press that they’re open to a more incremental approach toward single-payer health care. That’s largely in line with candidates who support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health care bill but also smaller steps to get there.

Only Sanders, the author of the Senate’s Medicare for All bill, is solely focused on single-payer as a way to “fully solve the health care crisis.” His team sees that adding to his progressive bona fides.