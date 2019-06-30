SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Just one day after Republicans ended a walkout that shut down the Legislature for over a week, the Senate was once again delayed Sunday — this time by Democrats demanding a Republican senator who threatened state police be barred from the floor.

The Senate was delayed more than three hours, as Democrats met in closed-door meetings to press for action against Sen. Brian Boquidt, who drew criticism after saying state police should “come heavily armed” if they try to return him to the Capitol amid a GOP walkout over climate legislation.

“We have a situation where someone threatened to kill a police officer,” said Democratic Sen. Shemia Fagan. “Where are we going to draw the line and say we’re not going to just look the other way in order to get our paperwork done?”

Lawmakers have until midnight to move through some of the biggest priorities of the session, including an increased tobacco tax and a generous paid family and medical leave program.

Sen. Sara Gelser, a Democrat from Corvallis, began the charge against Boquist on Saturday, saying that she would not appear in the chamber with him present.

Boquist declined to comment, but told The Associated Press via email Saturday night that he had not talked to Gelser and that it was her who asked Republicans “to come back” during their walkout.

Boquist was present Sunday and Gelser was absent from the floor. Gelser did not immediately return requests for comment Sunday.

Sen. Floyd Prozanski, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Conduct, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that a formal complaint had been filed against Boquist. He said the complaint will receive a hearing in early July.

Democrats were pressing for Boquist to immediately appear in front of a special conduct hearing, according to Fagan. She said that a memo from the legislature’s retained lawyer found Boquist explicitly broke personnel rules and put public safety at risk.

Boquist said via email he was unaware of the formal complaint until seeing news reports of the situation.

Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger refused to characterize Boquist’s comments as inappropriate at a press conference earlier this week, saying his words were simply “unhelpful.”