GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Democrat running to replace Michigan Rep. Justin Amash says she raised $100,000 in the first week since announcing her campaign.

Attorney Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids joined the race last week, days after Amash said he was leaving the Republican party and would seek re-election as an Independent.

Amash had been the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Several Republicans, angered by his Trump criticism, had launched campaigns to defeat him in the GOP primary.

Amash reported Monday he raised about $177,000 between April and June. Republican state Rep. Jim Lower raised about $184,000 between his mid-May launch and June 30.

The three-way race has made the western Michigan district a top opportunity for Democrats to gain a House seat in 2020.