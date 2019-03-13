WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware doctor is accused of prescribing opioids in exchange for sexual favors to a female patient who was undergoing treatment for long-term drug addiction.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports Deputy Attorney General Zoe Plerhoples said during an administrative hearing Monday that Nihar B. Gala’s behavior at several walk-in medical centers in 2017 endangered the patient. The state has asked for an administrative hearing officer to recommend the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline revoke Gala’s medical license.
Gala now runs a Millsboro pain management and addiction clinic called Alpha Care Medical and denies the allegations and says the case is part of a “conspiracy.” His lawyer, Ben Schwartz, says the allegations are part of a competing doctor’s efforts to hurt Gala’s career.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com