ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Defense lawyers for a one-time business partner of former national security adviser Michael Flynn want the government to disclose more of what it knows about Flynn’s admissions to special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Bijan Kian is facing trial for illegal lobbying on behalf of Turkey. Kian and Flynn were pushing the U.S. expel a Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania, Fethullah Gulen, who is a nemesis of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kian’s lawyers argue they’ll need to impeach Flynn’s credibility as a witness. Because Flynn has pleaded guilty to making false statements as part of Mueller’s probe, Kian’s lawyers will argue in federal court in Alexandria on Friday that they are entitled to broad details of Flynn’s misstatements.

Prosecutors say they’ve already turned over more than is required about Flynn.