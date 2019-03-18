NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers for a man charged with killing eight people in a New York City terrorist attack say the U.S. surveilled their client surreptitiously and perhaps illegally for years.
The lawyers said in a court filing Monday that they think Sayfullo Saipov’s (sy-foo-LOH’ sah-YEE’-pawf’s) electronic communications may have been vacuumed up through bulk surveillance or by targeting individuals overseas.
They are demanding more U.S. disclosures to defend Saipov in a death penalty case arising from the Oct. 31, 2017 attack.
Saipov has pleaded not guilty to charges that he drove a truck down a Manhattan bike path on Halloween in 2017, running over cyclists, before crashing his vehicle into a school bus. He was shot by a police officer and arrested at the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- RNC links 'noted Irishman' Beto O'Rourke's heritage to 1998 DWI arrest
- More evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream VIEW
- Boeing 737 Max 8 hit trouble right away, pilot’s tense radio messages show