NEW YORK (AP) — The defense case at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has ended after about a half hour.
A lawyer for Joaquin Guzman called one witness and put one document into the record on Tuesday before resting the case. The witness was an FBI agent who was questioned about a report he wrote on a debriefing of one of the cooperators who testified against Guzman.
The brevity of the defense stood in stark contrast to a prosecution case that involved more than 50 witnesses and spanned 11 weeks.
The jury is to hear closing arguments on Wednesday and Thursday.
Guzman could face life in prison if convicted of drug and murder conspiracy charges that his lawyers say are fabricated.