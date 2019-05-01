NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey school superintendent who pleaded guilty to defecating on another high school’s track has sued the local police department for releasing his mug shot to news outlets.

Thomas Tramaglini says Holmdel police violated his constitutional rights by taking the picture and then releasing it after he was issued summonses last year.

He eventually paid a $500 fine on a charge of relieving himself in public.

The suit claims Tramaglini’s due process rights were violated, asserting New Jersey law prohibits taking mug shots for low-level offenses. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Tramaglini resigned as superintendent of the Kenilworth schools, and his attorney says he is now working outside the education field.

Reached Wednesday morning, an attorney representing the police department didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.