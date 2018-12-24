MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police and hospital sources in Somalia say the death toll has risen to 26 from Saturday’s twin bombings in the capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the number killed rose because several victims of the suicide car bomb near the rear entrance of the presidential palace died in hospitals. Hospital sources confirmed the toll could rise further as several of the wounded have severe injuries.

Among the dead were seven soldiers who were escorting a government official through a checkpoint on their way to the presidential palace.

The second smaller suicide car bomb was detonated close to an underground prison run by the country’s intelligence. Last week, the government announced that it closed Godka Jilaow prison as parts of efforts aimed at improving the country’s human rights record.