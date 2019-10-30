YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — An official says the death toll from a landslide that hit Cameroon’s western village of Bamoungoum has risen to at least 42, as authorities urge people to leave the area to avoid further disaster.

The governor of Cameroon’s West Region, Awa Fonka Augustine, said Wednesday that two pregnant women, a boy and two men have been rescued at the site near the regional capital of Bafoussam.

The landslide hit Monday after torrential downpours flooded the area. The rescue operation had to be suspended briefly due to heavy rains.

The governor said the death toll includes children and pregnant women.

He said many of the homes had been built on unsafe ground despite warnings.