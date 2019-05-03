BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists say dozens of airstrikes by government forces and Russia on the last rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria have killed several civilians. The escalation threatens a seven-month truce.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday a dozen overnight air raids on the southern edge of Idlib province killed six civilians.

The Observatory says government warplanes dropped a dozen of indiscriminate barrel bombs on one village. Syrian state media say the airstrikes targeted “terrorist groups.”

The U.N said it’s deeply concerned by the escalation over the last week, which has led to massive displacement inside the enclave that’s home to 3 million people. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said over 300 civilians were killed in the last three months, including 60 in April alone in the enclave.