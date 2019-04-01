EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Voters in an Oklahoma City suburb will choose a mayor from two men who held the job before, except that one of them is dead.

City rules say the name of the late Edmond Mayor Charles Lamb, who died Dec. 11 while in office, must appear on Tuesday’s ballot facing Dan O’Neil, also a former mayor. Lamb came in second to O’Neil in February’s primary.

If Lamb wins, the City Council would appoint a mayor. City spokesman Casey Moore says when Lamb died, the deadline to remove his name from the ballot had passed.

Edmond resident Michelle Schaefer organized a Facebook campaign backing Lamb because she wants City Councilman Nick Massey to be appointed and carry on the late mayor’s policies.

Massey said he would be “honored” to accept the appointment but would not campaign for people to vote for Lamb.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.