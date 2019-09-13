COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two elderly German citizens who were found dead in a holiday rental cabin in southern Denmark didn’t die because of a criminal act, police said Friday.

The deaths were routinely labeled as “suspicious” because preliminary investigations had not been able to establish how they had died, they said.

The South Jutland Police said an autopsy concluded that nothing criminal had occurred, but declined to give further information on the causes of death for privacy reasons.

Police said the two were found Wednesday at the Arrild Holiday City Center, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the German border.