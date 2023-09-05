TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Strong ocean rip currents along the mid-Atlantic coast created hazardous swimming conditions on Tuesday after several deaths were reported and hundreds of other swimmers had to be rescued by lifeguards during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Rip current warnings issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect Tuesday from New York to North Carolina, and that agency also was urging swimmers to use extra caution and only swim in area where lifeguards were present.

The dangerous currents were spawned by the remnants of hurricanes Franklin and Idalia, officials said. They warned that people caught in a rip current can be swept away from shore very quickly and note the best way to escape is by swimming parallel to the shore instead of toward it.

At least three deaths were reported in New Jersey, while others were reported in Delaware, Maryland, New York and South Carolina.