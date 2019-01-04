DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police plan to investigate an alleged assault on a Muslim woman from Oklahoma as a hate crime.
Police spokeswoman Tamike Dameron said Friday the probe into the attack is ongoing, but that it will be investigated as a hate crime.
Jenan Ayesh, who lives in Oklahoma City and Enid, says she was visiting Reunion Tower in Dallas with several family members on Sunday when a woman confronted her about wearing a hijab and told her to “go back to (your) country.”
Ayesh says the woman struck her twice, pulled the hijab from her head and yanked her hair before fleeing the scene. Police have not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest in the case.
