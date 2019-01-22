PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia prosecutors say they’ve found no hint from newly found files in a former Black Panther’s police slaying case that a judge involved had a conflict of interest.
Mumia Abu-Jamal recently won a chance to reargue his appeal in the 1981 slaying because a state Supreme Court justice who heard his 1998 appeal had been the city’s district attorney during an earlier one.
Current District Attorney Larry Krasner must soon decide whether to fight a city judge’s decision to give Abu-Jamal a new hearing.
In a letter Friday, the district attorney’s office says the case files found in a storage area include police paperwork, tapes and discovery material. But prosecutors say there’s no sign retired Justice Ronald Castille was directly involved in the case as district attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- Senate Republicans all but surrender to Trump on wall, despite shutdown's toll
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Kamala Harris opens presidential bid
- 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus VIEW
Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence after spending decades on death row.