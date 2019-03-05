CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a Homeland Security agent won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a man who hit him with a car outside a bar.
The Charlotte Observer reports District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced Monday that it’s impossible to prove Jose Dugger wasn’t acting in self-defense when he killed 30-year-old Donald Janvier.
Dugger was working with state investigators to inspect a Charlotte bar last summer. Witnesses reported Janvier had caused a scene while armed before authorities arrived. Merriweather says officers tried to “make contact” with Janvier, who instead got into his car and drove at Dugger.
The prosecutor said evidence indicates Dugger was sprawled across the hood of the car with a broken thigh bone when he fired through the windshield, hitting Janvier in the neck.
___
Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com