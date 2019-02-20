PRAGUE (AP) — The United States ambassador to Prague says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to meet him next month in Washington.

Ambassador Stephen King wrote about the official invitation on Wednesday on Twitter. King says the meeting, scheduled for March 7, is “a symbol of our strong bilateral relationship.”

Also Wednesday, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek was heading for Washington to meet his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the first such visit in seven years.

Ahead of his trip, Petricek said that warnings against use of Chinese technology will be, among other issues, on the agenda of his talks in Washington.