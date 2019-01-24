NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — About three dozen Cypriots who alleged they were tortured while in custody during fighting against British colonial rule more than 60 years ago say they feel vindicated after the U.K. government agreed to pay them 1 million pounds sterling ($1.3 million).

Britain’s Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan announced late Wednesday that the settlement isn’t an “admission of liability” or a “precedent” for any future claims against the U.K. He said Britain regrets the violence that preceded Cypriot independence.

Thassos Sophocleous, who heads an association of former fighters who waged a four-year armed campaign just prior to Cyprus’ 1960 independence, told The Associated Press Thursday that the 33 Cypriots interpret the out-of-court settlement as the British government’s acknowledgement that they were tortured while in the hands of British authorities.