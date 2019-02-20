PHARR, Texas (AP) — Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine inside a truck carrying frozen strawberries that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.
The agency on Tuesday said officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas used imaging equipment and dogs to inspect the truck on Feb. 16.
Officers discovered 350 packages concealed within the trailer and seized 906 pounds (411 kilograms) of meth.
The 42-year-old Mexican citizen who was driving the truck was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security agents.
Port director David Gonzalez called it an “outstanding interception.”