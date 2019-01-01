NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has begun 2019 and his third term with an inaugural address on Ellis Island, promising the most progressive agenda in state history.

The Democrat spoke Tuesday evening on the New York side of the island, which New York shares with New Jersey.

Ellis Island was the nation’s busiest immigration station for decades, welcoming millions of immigrants from around the world.

Cuomo calls it an “enduring symbol” of America’s core values of hope and opportunity.

Cuomo won re-election last fall. He has listed legalizing recreational marijuana, codifying abortion rights and fixing New York City’s subways as three priorities for the new year.

The speech’s location is likely to encourage speculation that Cuomo may run for president, though the 61-year-old has said he has ruled out the idea.