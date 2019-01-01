DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — While Sheikh Hasina is set to begin her third consecutive term as Bangladesh’s prime minister following a landslide election victory, critics say having such an overwhelming majority in parliament could create space for her to be more authoritarian.

The Hasina-led coalition won 288 seats in the 300-seat parliament in Sunday’s elections, amid allegations by the opposition that the voting was rigged. Hasina has rejected the accusations.

Hasina also has faced allegations of human rights violations over her last 10 years as prime minister, and critics say her upcoming government will be even more aggressive and deal with dissenters with an iron hand.

The new Cabinet is expected to be sworn in by Jan. 10.