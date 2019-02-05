PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving a trolley and a paratransit vehicle in Philadelphia critically injured the driver of a sport utility vehicle and left 29 other people with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in west Philadelphia.
SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern says a CCT Connect vehicle that provides transit for those with disabilities collided with the SUV, which then struck a trolley heading east toward Center City.
Redfern says the SUV driver, who contrary to earlier reports had no passenger, was reported in critical condition. She said the driver and sole occupant of the paratransit vehicle had injuries not considered life-threatening, as did the SEPTA trolley driver and 27 passengers.
