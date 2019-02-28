BERLIN (AP) — A German court has rejected a bid by the heirs of a Jewish French art collector to seize a painting that a Houston museum has loaned to Germany.
A regional court near Berlin said Thursday it sees no grounds to grant the request by heirs of Gaston Levy to seize Henri Edmond Cross’ “Regatta in Venice.”
The painting was loaned by Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts for a show on the French artist at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam.
The Texas museum has said it “stands by its ownership” of the painting, which the heirs say was looted by the Nazis.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over easing US sanctions VIEW
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un
The Potsdam court ruled that the heirs aren’t entitled to sue the Barberini, which only has the painting temporarily.