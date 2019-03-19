BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has ruled that the government should seek assurances from the United States that drone strikes controlled from German territory are in line with international law.

The Muenster state court ruled Tuesday that the German government should also, if necessary, press Washington to respect international law.

The case was brought by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights on behalf of three Yemeni plaintiffs who allege their relatives were killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2012.

Judges said available evidence suggests the Ramstein U.S. air base in southern Germany plays “a central role” for the relay of flight control data used for armed drone strikes in Yemen.

They rejected the plaintiffs’ request to order a ban on the use of Ramstein for flying armed drones.